Afghanistan's Dominant Display Against Canada in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan marked a strong performance in the T20 World Cup match against Canada on Thursday, with their innings prominently highlighted by Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 95. His partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the tone for a commanding total. Gurbaz contributed with a brisk 30, helping Afghanistan post a formidable score.

Despite efficient spell from Canada's Jaskaran Singh, who took three crucial wickets, Afghan batsmen stood their ground. Singh's dismissals included key wickets, yet Afghanistan still managed to cross the 200-run mark. Gulbadin Naib and Sediqullah Atal were among Singh's victims, but the batsmen persisted.

As Canada took to bowling, it was evident that Afghanistan's strategy paid off, concluding at a formidable 200 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs. The scoreboard reflected a tough contest, as Afghan batting resilience overcame Canadian bowling efforts.

