Niraj Odedra to Lead West Zone in Revived Vizzy Trophy

Niraj Odedra has been appointed by the BCCI as the head coach for West Zone in the upcoming Vizzy Trophy. His successful stint with the Saurashtra cricket team, leading them to multiple victories, has earned him the new position.

The Vizzy Trophy, an inter-university 50-over event, is slated to be held from March 1 to 7 in Goa. Teams from four zones will compete in the tournament, which holds a significant place in cricket history following its revival in 2018.

Odedra, a former first-class cricketer himself, expressed his support for the BCCI's efforts to organize the tournament, emphasizing its improved management and historical importance. His experience as a player and coach positions him as an ideal mentor for the West Zone team.

