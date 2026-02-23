Left Menu

Niraj Odedra to Lead West Zone in Revived Vizzy Trophy

Niraj Odedra, former head coach of Saurashtra's successful cricket team, has been appointed by the BCCI as the head coach for West Zone in the upcoming Vizzy Trophy. The tournament, revived in 2018, showcases inter-university teams and will take place in Goa from March 1 to 7.

Updated: 23-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:18 IST
Niraj Odedra has been appointed by the BCCI as the head coach for West Zone in the upcoming Vizzy Trophy. His successful stint with the Saurashtra cricket team, leading them to multiple victories, has earned him the new position.

The Vizzy Trophy, an inter-university 50-over event, is slated to be held from March 1 to 7 in Goa. Teams from four zones will compete in the tournament, which holds a significant place in cricket history following its revival in 2018.

Odedra, a former first-class cricketer himself, expressed his support for the BCCI's efforts to organize the tournament, emphasizing its improved management and historical importance. His experience as a player and coach positions him as an ideal mentor for the West Zone team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

