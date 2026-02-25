Left Menu

Theekshana's Triple Strike Jolts New Zealand's World Cup Hopes

Maheesh Theekshana's dynamic bowling disrupted New Zealand in a critical T20 World Cup match, but Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie led a remarkable recovery. Despite a challenging start, the duo lifted New Zealand from 98/6 to a competitive total of 168/7, keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Colombo | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:01 IST
Maheesh Theekshana delivered a stunning spell in a high-stakes T20 World Cup clash, leaving New Zealand reeling before Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie staged a spirited fightback on Wednesday. Santner and McConchie's pivotal partnership steered New Zealand to 168 for 7, rescuing them from a precarious position.

Theekshana's three-wicket haul within crucial middle overs saw New Zealand lose three wickets for just nine runs. New Zealand, chasing a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive, plunged to 98/6, seemingly on course for a sub-par score. However, McConchie and Santner spearheaded a formidable recovery in the last four overs.

The Kiwi duo launched an aggressive counterattack, accumulating 70 runs in the final four overs. Santner's explosive 47 off 26 balls and McConchie's resilient 31 ensured a resilient comeback against Sri Lanka, whose momentum flagged during the death overs despite Theekshana and Chameera's earlier heroics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

