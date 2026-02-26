Left Menu

Matildas Hope to Rekindle 'Matildas Mania' at Asian Cup

Australia’s Matildas, led by captain Sam Kerr, are gearing up for the Women's Asian Cup, hoping to revive the excitement from their World Cup performance. Despite recent setbacks, including Kerr's injury and a critical incident affecting her image, fans and new coach Joe Montemurro set high expectations for success.

Hosts Australia aim to revive the fervor of 'Matildas mania' that gripped the nation during their journey to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals as they compete for a second Women's Asian Cup title.

Led by Sam Kerr, the Matildas begin their Asian Cup campaign against the Philippines in Perth, with high aspirations despite recent challenges.

Amid subdued ticket sales and a low international ranking, coach Joe Montemurro has instilled a possession-based approach, rebuilding momentum and hopes of regional dominance.

