Matildas Hope to Rekindle 'Matildas Mania' at Asian Cup

Hosts Australia aim to revive the fervor of 'Matildas mania' that gripped the nation during their journey to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals as they compete for a second Women's Asian Cup title.

Led by Sam Kerr, the Matildas begin their Asian Cup campaign against the Philippines in Perth, with high aspirations despite recent challenges.

Amid subdued ticket sales and a low international ranking, coach Joe Montemurro has instilled a possession-based approach, rebuilding momentum and hopes of regional dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)