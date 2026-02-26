South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph
South Africa secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over West Indies in a pivotal Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup. Outstanding bowling performances by South Africa's pace attack restricted West Indies to 176 for 8, which South Africa chased down comfortably in just 16.1 overs.
In a decisive T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, South Africa crushed West Indies by nine wickets with a dominant performance characterized by their pace attack.
Opting to bowl first, the South African pacers—Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Corbin Bosch—proved instrumental, sharing seven wickets and reducing West Indies to 83-7.
Although Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd put on a record eighth-wicket partnership, South Africa's batsmen swiftly chased down the 177-run target, led by a powerful innings from Aiden Markram.
