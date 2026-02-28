Sahibzada Farhan's Century Powers Pakistan to Commanding Total

Sahibzada Farhan delivered a masterclass with the bat, hitting a century that set up Pakistan for a commanding total of 212 for 8 against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash.

Partnered with Fakhar Zaman, who added 84 runs, Farhan dismantled Sri Lanka's bowling attack, accelerating their scoring rate early on. Farhan reached his 100 off 60 balls with nine fours and five sixes, while Zaman's explosive 42-ball innings included nine boundaries and four sixes.

On the bowling front, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka secured three wickets, while Dasun Shanaka took two. Pakistan now faces a must-win scenario, needing a victory by at least 64 runs to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and secure a spot in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)