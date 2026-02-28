Left Menu

Sahibzada Farhan's Century Powers Pakistan to Commanding Total

Sahibzada Farhan's brilliant century and Fakhar Zaman's 84 propelled Pakistan to 212 for 8 against Sri Lanka in their last Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup. Aiming for semifinals, Pakistan needs to win by at least 64 runs. Madushanka and Shanaka managed crucial wickets for Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:56 IST
Sahibzada Farhan's Century Powers Pakistan to Commanding Total
Sahibzada Farhan

Sahibzada Farhan delivered a masterclass with the bat, hitting a century that set up Pakistan for a commanding total of 212 for 8 against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash.

Partnered with Fakhar Zaman, who added 84 runs, Farhan dismantled Sri Lanka's bowling attack, accelerating their scoring rate early on. Farhan reached his 100 off 60 balls with nine fours and five sixes, while Zaman's explosive 42-ball innings included nine boundaries and four sixes.

On the bowling front, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka secured three wickets, while Dasun Shanaka took two. Pakistan now faces a must-win scenario, needing a victory by at least 64 runs to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and secure a spot in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Chief Urges De-Escalation Amidst Middle East Tensions

UN Chief Urges De-Escalation Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens to Block Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens to Block Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Air Travel Disruption: 57 Flights Cancelled at Mumbai International Airport

Air Travel Disruption: 57 Flights Cancelled at Mumbai International Airport

 India
4
Delhi Congress Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revision with Booth-Level Initiative

Delhi Congress Gears Up for Electoral Roll Revision with Booth-Level Initiat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026