Middle East Tensions Escalate After Strikes Kill Iran's Leader

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel and the United States conducted a series of air strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday. The attacks have thrown the region into uncertainty and sparked international concern over potential fallout.

The Israeli military confirmed it had targeted Iran's ballistic missile and air defense systems following the death of Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed the largest offensive against U.S. bases and Israel, significantly straining already frayed relations.

As sirens blare across Israel and Middle Eastern cities cope with travel disruptions, the global community, including the U.N., calls for ceasefire and a return to diplomatic discussions. Economic repercussions are anticipated, with oil prices soaring as Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transport route.