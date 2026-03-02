Tensions Rise as Projectiles Launched from Lebanon to Israel
Projectiles launched from Lebanon triggered alerts in northern Israel, marking the first occurrence since U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. Despite a ceasefire in 2024, Israel and Hezbollah trade blame for ongoing violations. Israeli military intercepted some launches, with no reported injuries or damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 05:06 IST
On Monday, projectiles launched from Lebanon prompted warnings across northern Israel, marking a notable event since the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began.
Following a 2024 U.S.-mediated ceasefire, tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah persisted, with both sides alleging breaches. Hezbollah did not comment on this recent launch.
The Israeli military confirmed intercepting one projectile, noting the rest landed harmlessly. Thankfully, there were no injuries or damage reported from the incident.
