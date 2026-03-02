Tensions Rise as Projectiles Launched from Lebanon to Israel

On Monday, projectiles launched from Lebanon prompted warnings across northern Israel, marking a notable event since the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began.

Following a 2024 U.S.-mediated ceasefire, tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah persisted, with both sides alleging breaches. Hezbollah did not comment on this recent launch.

The Israeli military confirmed intercepting one projectile, noting the rest landed harmlessly. Thankfully, there were no injuries or damage reported from the incident.