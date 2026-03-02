Left Menu

South Korea Shines in Women's Asian Cup Opener

South Korea launched their Women's Asian Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Iran. Despite early defensive challenges from Iran, goals by Choe Yu-ri, Kim Hye-ri, and Ko Yoo-jin sealed the victory. South Korea utilized strategic advantage during a temporary setback for Iran to secure their opening match win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:53 IST
South Korea Shines in Women's Asian Cup Opener
South Korea kicked off their Women's Asian Cup journey with a commanding 3-0 victory over Iran on Monday. The fixture, held on the Gold Coast, saw Choe Yu-ri, Kim Hye-ri, and Ko Yoo-jin each score, propelling their team to a successful start in Group A.

Iran initially held South Korea at bay with a strong defense, despite the latter's dominant possession in the first half. The match took a turn when Iran was temporarily down to ten players following an injury to Afsaneh Chatrenoor, allowing Choe to capitalize on a rebound for their first goal.

Building on their momentum, South Korea increased pressure in the second half. Kim scored a penalty following a foul on Lee Eun-young, and Ko's header in the 75th minute confirmed their 3-0 triumph, showcasing the team's prowess and setting a high bar for the tournament.

