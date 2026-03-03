Turbulent Skies: Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Air Travel

Several international flights from Delhi's IGI Airport have been delayed due to rising tensions in the Middle East, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Passengers are urged to monitor flight updates and consider alternate travel routes.

In an advisory, DIAL cited the ongoing political turmoil as the cause of delays and schedule changes. Passengers should confirm their flight status with airlines and follow suggested alternative routes where necessary. All other flights are currently proceeding as normal.

Amid coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military points on February 28, much of West Asia's airspace remains closed. Despite the disruption, Emirates Flight EK 500 successfully reached Mumbai, alleviating stranded passengers' uncertainty.

Flight representatives worked to assist passengers impacted by the crisis, arranging accommodation in Dubai. Meanwhile, Etihad Airways supported travelers stranded in Abu Dhabi, providing hotel stays. Operations at Dubai airports are set to partially resume, with flights cautiously restarting at key airports.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation, adjusting flight schedules to circumvent the restricted airspace. The conflict has claimed significant political leaders' lives and drawn retaliatory strikes, escalating the situation across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)