China announced a military budget increase of 7% in 2026, marking the smallest rise in five years but continuing to exceed the region's economic growth rates. The strategy comes amidst heightened tensions, including the sensitive issue of Taiwan, and aims at advanced military modernization by 2035.

The spending includes developing cutting-edge combat abilities, according to Premier Li Qiang at the parliament's meeting, setting a broader GDP growth goal of 4.5% to 5%. Recent military purges, removing top generals accused of corruption, underscore a strategic pivot towards solidifying power and readiness.

Security analysts note that China's defense allocation continues to surpass its Asian counterparts, claiming nearly 44% of the continent's military expenditure by 2025. Accusations of inadequate transparency persist, as China advocates for its rights over Taiwan while maintaining a strong military posture.