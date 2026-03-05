Left Menu

China's Military Spending Surge: Regional Power Play

China plans to increase its defense budget by 7% in 2026, focusing on modernizing military capabilities amid regional tensions. Premier Li Qiang emphasized improving combat readiness against separatist forces. The initiative follows significant leadership changes within the military hierarchy, while aiming for the centenary goals of the People's Liberation Army.

China announced a military budget increase of 7% in 2026, marking the smallest rise in five years but continuing to exceed the region's economic growth rates. The strategy comes amidst heightened tensions, including the sensitive issue of Taiwan, and aims at advanced military modernization by 2035.

The spending includes developing cutting-edge combat abilities, according to Premier Li Qiang at the parliament's meeting, setting a broader GDP growth goal of 4.5% to 5%. Recent military purges, removing top generals accused of corruption, underscore a strategic pivot towards solidifying power and readiness.

Security analysts note that China's defense allocation continues to surpass its Asian counterparts, claiming nearly 44% of the continent's military expenditure by 2025. Accusations of inadequate transparency persist, as China advocates for its rights over Taiwan while maintaining a strong military posture.

