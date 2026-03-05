Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions

In a proactive maneuver to stabilize energy supply lines, Taiwan's economy ministry announced on Thursday that the nation's reserves of oil and natural gas stand above regulatory thresholds.

The ministry has mandated petroleum firms to boost their oil and gas inventories as well as update inventory and shipping schedules on a daily basis.

This directive was issued in light of potential supply chain impacts from recent geopolitical developments, specifically citing disruptions following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.