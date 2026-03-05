Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions
Taiwan's economy ministry has confirmed that current stockpiles of oil and natural gas exceed regulatory requirements. The ministry instructed petroleum companies to increase inventory levels and provide daily updates. This move is in response to supply disruptions following U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.
In a proactive maneuver to stabilize energy supply lines, Taiwan's economy ministry announced on Thursday that the nation's reserves of oil and natural gas stand above regulatory thresholds.
The ministry has mandated petroleum firms to boost their oil and gas inventories as well as update inventory and shipping schedules on a daily basis.
This directive was issued in light of potential supply chain impacts from recent geopolitical developments, specifically citing disruptions following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.
