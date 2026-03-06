Tragedy Strikes as Brave Fighter Pilots Perish
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren mourns the death of two pilots in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet crash in Assam. The jet went down near Jorhat during a training mission. Soren expressed deep sorrow and extended support to the bereaved families of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck when a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, on a routine training mission, crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, claiming the lives of two Indian Air Force pilots.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, acknowledging their service and dedication to the nation.
The crash occurred about 60 km from Jorhat air base, from which the fighter jet had taken off, leaving the nation mourning the loss of its bravehearts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
