Tragedy Strikes as Brave Fighter Pilots Perish

Tragedy struck when a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, on a routine training mission, crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, claiming the lives of two Indian Air Force pilots.

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, acknowledging their service and dedication to the nation.

The crash occurred about 60 km from Jorhat air base, from which the fighter jet had taken off, leaving the nation mourning the loss of its bravehearts.

(With inputs from agencies.)