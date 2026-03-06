Varun Chakravarthy: Racing Against Time for T20 Glory

Varun Chakravarthy, once regarded as India's unique 'X-factor' in T20 cricket, is confronting a critical phase in his career. The leg-spinner's recent dip in form has become a pressing issue as India gears up for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

In the business end of the tournament, Chakravarthy has struggled to find his rhythm, with recent performances, particularly against England's Jacob Bethell, highlighting vulnerabilities. Team management, however, continues to place faith in his ability to regain form and deliver in high-pressure situations.

Veteran cricketers like Axar Patel and Harbhajan Singh have offered insights and advice, emphasizing consistency and confidence in his bowling. Chakravarthy's challenge now is to overcome recent setbacks and deliver what could be a match-winning performance against formidable New Zealand openers on Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)