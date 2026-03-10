Left Menu

Hero Indian Open 2026 to Feature Star-Studded Line-Up and Record Prize Money

The Hero Indian Open 2026 will showcase top golfers, including Akshay Bhatia and Francesco Molinari, competing for a record $2.55 million prize at the DLF Golf and Country Club. This prestigious event is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Indian Golf Union, with free entry for spectators.

Hero Indian Open will be held from March 26-29 (Photo: HIO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hero Indian Open (HIO), one of Asia's premier golf tournaments, is poised for an exciting 2026 edition. Set for March 26-29 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, the tournament promises a world-class field and a record prize of USD $2.55 million, up from last year's $2.25 million.

Esteemed golfers like Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, fresh from his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Italian Major champion Francesco Molinari will compete. Bhatia is particularly notable as Hero MotoCorp's Global Brand Ambassador. Other prominent players include reigning HIO champion Eugenio Chacarra and Thomas Detry, offering spectators a thrilling competition.

Hero MotoCorp's long-standing sponsorship, coupled with the DP World Tour sanctioning, cements the HIO's status as a flagship golf event in the region. The tournament's storied legacy, dating back to 1964, continues to grow with this upcoming edition set to captivate fans and golf enthusiasts alike. Entry is free to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

