India Clinches Historic Third T20 World Cup Title; Prize Pool Details Released

In a landmark victory, India has secured its third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs. The match, held on home soil, further etched India's name in cricketing history as the first team to win three T20 World Cups and to successfully defend their title.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially disclosed the distribution of the tournament's USD 11.25 million prize pool. This comes following a record prize money increase introduced in 2024. India, the champions of this edition, will receive USD 2,639,423, while runners-up New Zealand will be awarded USD 1,422,692. South Africa and England will take home USD 1,005,577 and USD 974,423 respectively.

The prize money, representing gross amounts before tax, covers all stages of the competition from the group stage to the final. It includes base participation payments and bonuses. Notably, the tournament also marked India's first T20 World Cup win on home ground and their second consecutive win following their triumph in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)