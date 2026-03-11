India Clinches Historic Victory in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

In a thrilling culmination to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India emerged victorious against New Zealand, securing their third global title and making history as the first team to hold the prestigious trophy three times. The Indian cricket team clinched the win with a remarkable 96-run triumph, solidifying their dominance in the T20 format.

The championship win grants India a whopping USD 2.64 million from the total prize pool of USD 11.25 million, which saw record increases since 2024. The runners-up, New Zealand, are awarded USD 1.42 million, while South Africa and England receive USD 1.00 million and USD 0.97 million respectively.

According to the ICC, the prize money allocations cover the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals, and the final. The figures reflect the gross amount before tax deductions and consider the base participation money, final rankings, and bonuses for match victories and stage advancements. The T20 World Cup win not only adds a feather to India's cap but also energizes the cricketing community worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)