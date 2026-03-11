Asian Weightlifting Championships Postponed Amid West Asia Conflict
The Asian Weightlifting Championships, initially scheduled for April in Ahmedabad, have been postponed to May due to conflicts in West Asia. This decision was taken by the Asian Weightlifting Federation to ensure safety and smooth participation for all. The event will now occur from May 12 to 17, 2026.
- Country:
- India
The Asian Weightlifting Championships, initially set to occur in April in Ahmedabad, are now rescheduled for May due to escalating conflicts in West Asia. The Asian Weightlifting Federation announced this delay to guarantee the safety and smooth participation of all involved.
The championship was originally planned for April 1 to 10 but has been shifted to May 12 to 17. This change comes in response to the Middle East unrest, sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has led to airspace closures in parts of the Gulf region.
The Federation emphasized that the rescheduling was necessary given the current climate, ensuring the event can proceed without complications or safety concerns for the delegations involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IPL Kicks Off Amid Election Challenges and Safety Concerns
Punjab Government's Digital Safety Net: Protecting Minors Online
Indian Vessels Stranded in Persian Gulf: Government Intervention and Safety Assurance
South Korea's Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny After Deadly Crash
Over 4,500 satellite-based transponders installed in boats to ensure safety of fishermen at sea: PM Modi in Kerala.