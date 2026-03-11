Asian Weightlifting Championships Postponed Amid West Asia Conflict

The Asian Weightlifting Championships, initially set to occur in April in Ahmedabad, are now rescheduled for May due to escalating conflicts in West Asia. The Asian Weightlifting Federation announced this delay to guarantee the safety and smooth participation of all involved.

The championship was originally planned for April 1 to 10 but has been shifted to May 12 to 17. This change comes in response to the Middle East unrest, sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has led to airspace closures in parts of the Gulf region.

The Federation emphasized that the rescheduling was necessary given the current climate, ensuring the event can proceed without complications or safety concerns for the delegations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)