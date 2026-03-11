Left Menu

Asian Weightlifting Championships Postponed Amid West Asia Conflict

The Asian Weightlifting Championships, initially scheduled for April in Ahmedabad, have been postponed to May due to conflicts in West Asia. This decision was taken by the Asian Weightlifting Federation to ensure safety and smooth participation for all. The event will now occur from May 12 to 17, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST
Asian Weightlifting Championships Postponed Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Weightlifting Championships, initially set to occur in April in Ahmedabad, are now rescheduled for May due to escalating conflicts in West Asia. The Asian Weightlifting Federation announced this delay to guarantee the safety and smooth participation of all involved.

The championship was originally planned for April 1 to 10 but has been shifted to May 12 to 17. This change comes in response to the Middle East unrest, sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has led to airspace closures in parts of the Gulf region.

The Federation emphasized that the rescheduling was necessary given the current climate, ensuring the event can proceed without complications or safety concerns for the delegations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026