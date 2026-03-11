Controversy Over Hardik Pandya's Victory Celebration Sparks Legal Complaint
Advocate Wajid Khan filed a complaint against cricketer Hardik Pandya with Pune Police, alleging he insulted the national flag during T20 World Cup celebrations. The complaint claims Pandya's actions at the Ahmedabad stadium, involving the tri-color, were obscene and demand legal action for disrespecting the flag.
In a recent development, cricketer Hardik Pandya finds himself at the center of a legal controversy following a complaint lodged against him for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.
The complaint, filed by advocate Wajid Khan, points to Pandya's celebration during India's T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand at Ahmedabad's stadium.
Khan claims that Pandya's actions, which allegedly included wrapping the national tri-color around his body and engaging in obscene behavior, warrant legal action for violating the dignity of the national flag, according to a statement made to the police.
