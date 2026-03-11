Left Menu

Controversy Over Hardik Pandya's Victory Celebration Sparks Legal Complaint

Advocate Wajid Khan filed a complaint against cricketer Hardik Pandya with Pune Police, alleging he insulted the national flag during T20 World Cup celebrations. The complaint claims Pandya's actions at the Ahmedabad stadium, involving the tri-color, were obscene and demand legal action for disrespecting the flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:18 IST
Controversy Over Hardik Pandya's Victory Celebration Sparks Legal Complaint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, cricketer Hardik Pandya finds himself at the center of a legal controversy following a complaint lodged against him for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.

The complaint, filed by advocate Wajid Khan, points to Pandya's celebration during India's T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand at Ahmedabad's stadium.

Khan claims that Pandya's actions, which allegedly included wrapping the national tri-color around his body and engaging in obscene behavior, warrant legal action for violating the dignity of the national flag, according to a statement made to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026