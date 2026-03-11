Controversy Over Hardik Pandya's Victory Celebration Sparks Legal Complaint

In a recent development, cricketer Hardik Pandya finds himself at the center of a legal controversy following a complaint lodged against him for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.

The complaint, filed by advocate Wajid Khan, points to Pandya's celebration during India's T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand at Ahmedabad's stadium.

Khan claims that Pandya's actions, which allegedly included wrapping the national tri-color around his body and engaging in obscene behavior, warrant legal action for violating the dignity of the national flag, according to a statement made to the police.

