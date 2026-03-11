Left Menu

Indians Shine at World Para Athletics Grand Prix with Multiple Golds

India excelled at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, winning multiple gold medals. Praveen Kumar triumphed in high jump and Preeti Pal in the 100m sprint. Indian athletes dominated various events, including discus throw and 1500m races, showcasing their remarkable prowess on the global stage.

Updated: 11-03-2026 23:24 IST
Praveen Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of athletic excellence, India's para-athletes dominated the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, winning multiple gold medals across various events. The standout performance came from high jumper Praveen Kumar, who soared to victory in the men's T44 category with a leap of 1.96m, securing the top podium position.

Preeti Pal emerged victorious in the women's 100m T35/T37 race, clocking 14.46 seconds to clinch gold. Her remarkable sprint pushed Margarita Mataeva to second place. Meanwhile, Indian athletes also shone in the men's discus throw F11/F12, with Monu achieving gold with a throw of 34.30m, leading another all-Indian podium finish.

Overall, Indian para-athletes showcased their dominance in both track and field events, claiming top honors in the 1500m races, shot put, and high jump, among others. As 257 athletes from eight nations competed in this prestigious event, India's remarkable performance underscored the nation's prowess in para-sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

