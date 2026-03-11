Left Menu

Championing Courage: Khalida Popal's Call for Action

Khalida Popal, former captain of Afghanistan's women's football team, praises Iranian women footballers seeking asylum in Australia. She urges FIFA and the AFC to better protect female athletes amidst persecution. Popal reflects on her refugee experience, highlighting the psychological toll, while thanking Australia for its support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:43 IST
Khalida Popal, the former captain and founding member of Afghanistan's women's football team, has commended the bravery of Iranian women footballers who sought asylum in Australia. She has called on FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to intensify their efforts to safeguard female athletes facing persecution.

The Iranian players' safety has come under scrutiny after state television branded them "wartime traitors" for not singing the national anthem during an Asian Cup match. Popal, a refugee in Denmark since 2011 due to her football activism, described the athletes' actions as a remarkable example of resilience.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Popal spoke about the mental challenges accompanying physical safety, emphasizing the stress and guilt refugees endure. She expressed gratitude to Australia for granting asylum to team members and urged global football bodies to act swiftly to ensure the protection of Iranian players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

