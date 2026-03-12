Collin Morikawa Withdraws From The Players Championship After One Hole

Collin Morikawa, the two-time major champion, made an unexpected exit from The Players Championship after experiencing pain in his lower back.

Ranked fourth in the world, Morikawa's withdrawal occurred after just one hole, a move that stunned the golfing community. The incident began with a practice swing on the par-5 11th hole, culminating in Morikawa's immediate reach for his back and consultation with his trainer.

Having recently won at Pebble Beach, the golf star has battled similar back issues before. Although he felt fine during warm-ups, the practice swing sparked a familiar discomfort. Trying to manage the situation, Morikawa noted he needed time to recover and adheres to protocols for such injuries. This incident marked the second withdrawal of the tournament, following Ryan Fox's exit due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)