Collin Morikawa Withdraws From The Players Championship After One Hole
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa withdrew from The Players Championship after experiencing lower back pain following a practice swing. Ranked No. 4 in the world, he had shown no prior signs of injury. This withdrawal follows his strong early-season performances, including a win at Pebble Beach.
Collin Morikawa, the two-time major champion, made an unexpected exit from The Players Championship after experiencing pain in his lower back.
Ranked fourth in the world, Morikawa's withdrawal occurred after just one hole, a move that stunned the golfing community. The incident began with a practice swing on the par-5 11th hole, culminating in Morikawa's immediate reach for his back and consultation with his trainer.
Having recently won at Pebble Beach, the golf star has battled similar back issues before. Although he felt fine during warm-ups, the practice swing sparked a familiar discomfort. Trying to manage the situation, Morikawa noted he needed time to recover and adheres to protocols for such injuries. This incident marked the second withdrawal of the tournament, following Ryan Fox's exit due to illness.
