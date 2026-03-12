Left Menu

Blitz Golf: Revolutionizing British Fairways

Blitz Golf, a fast-paced golf format similar to T20 cricket, is making its debut in England. This dynamic three-hour event incorporates celebrities and influencers, creating a festival-like atmosphere. With its growing popularity in Australia, Blitz Golf aims to expand its global presence, hosting numerous events worldwide by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:30 IST
Blitz Golf, a fresh and exhilarating spin on the traditional sport, is set to captivate audiences in England with its debut. Modeled on the success of T20 cricket, this thrilling three-hour format has already made significant waves in Australia, and now seeks to attract a new cohort of fans across Britain.

The innovative event will feature four competitions in June, combining professionals, sports stars, and influencers in a rapid, 10-hole contest. Organizers promise a unique experience, complete with stadium holes and a pulsating winner-takes-all finale. The addition of celebrities and influencers ensures Blitz Golf appeals to both traditionalists and newcomers.

Accompanied by a festival ambiance, including live DJ sets and interactive fan zones, Blitz Golf is a stark contrast to the standard four-day tournaments. With ambitious plans for a global expansion by 2028, the series will soon visit major golfing hubs across the UK, the US, and continental Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

