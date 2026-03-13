Kemp FC's Promising Ascent in Indian Women's League
Kemp Football Club is set to kick off its Indian Women's League 2 campaign, aiming for promotion to the top tier. Founded four years ago, the club has quickly become a strong contender in Karnataka's women's football scene with an 80% win rate and support from VST Group.
Bengaluru's Kemp Football Club is poised to begin its Indian Women's League 2 campaign, facing Suruchi Sangha FC on March 25, as the team aims for top-tier promotion. A recent entrant, Kemp FC has swiftly risen to prominence within Karnataka's women's football scene, promising an exciting season ahead.
Established just four years ago, Kemp FC stands out with a commendable 80% win rate and an ambitious development program supporting over 120 young athletes. Adding strength to its endeavor, the club has garnered backing from VST Group, fuelling its pursuit of higher league success.
''Our focus remains firmly on football,'' stated Kathleen, Kemp FC's President. As the club invests in coaching, sports science, and player development, IWL 2 represents a crucial milestone in their quest. VST Group's Chairman, Arun Surendra, emphasized the importance of providing robust pathways for young women in sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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