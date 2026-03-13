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Sophie Devine's Top Bid Highlights Surge in Women's Cricket

Sophie Devine, New Zealand's former T20 captain, has drawn the highest bid in The Hundred's inaugural women's auction, reflecting significant growth in women's cricket. The notable increase in player salaries follows private investment and caps rising to £880,000, marking a new era in the sport's evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:45 IST
Sophie Devine's Top Bid Highlights Surge in Women's Cricket
Sophie Devine. (Phto/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a testament to the soaring trajectory of women's cricket, Sophie Devine, a seasoned New Zealand all-rounder, emerged as one of the top picks at the inaugural Women's Hundred auction. Valued at a staggering £210,000, Devine shared the accolade with Australia's Beth Mooney, both fetching the highest bids in the auction, a clear indicator of the sport's expanding stature.

Devine, who recently vacated her role as captain of New Zealand's T20 squad, reflected on the momentous change in women's cricket, reminiscing about the days when players were compensated with a mere 30 dollars for weekend matches. Expressing her gratitude, she stated, "I am privileged and grateful for the opportunity and to be snapped up."

As the cricket world embraces this financial windfall, largely due to the salary cap doubling to £880,000 per franchise, Devine, who led her team to a triumphant ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, prepares to bring her celebrated career to Welsh Fire. The exponential growth follows an influx of new private investments in the tournament, setting a promising path for the future of women's cricket. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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