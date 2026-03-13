India's Sports Revolution: Grassroots to Global Ambitions

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse emphasized on Friday that enhancing grassroots development and sports tourism are key priorities for the government. She made this statement while inaugurating the Annual Convention of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) and unveiling the JK Bose Memorial Trophy.

The convention, marking SJFI's golden jubilee, featured significant insights into the future of Indian sports from Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao. Rao highlighted that Indian sports is on the brink of major transformation, with upcoming structural governance changes such as the National Sports Board and National Sports Tribunal.

Minister Khadse reiterated the commitment to both traditional Indian games and Olympic sports, emphasizing the importance of a structured progression system. She also outlined plans for sports tourism as an economic growth lever, with sports science providing career openings for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)