Chinnaswamy Stadium Gears Up for IPL 2026 Opener

Karnataka State Cricket Association officials held a crucial meeting with the state's Expert Committee on Friday, focusing on security measures at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2026. The state government had recently approved the venue after a nail-biting wait following the June 2025 stampede incident.

The IPL 2026 season will kick off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The KSCA spokesperson, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, emphasized the comprehensive safety and infrastructural upgrades implemented, in compliance with the committee's Phase-I recommendations.

RCB will host five home matches at the venue, with an additional two matches at Raipur. The discussions between KSCA, RCB, and operational agencies were constructive, ensuring safe and seamless conduct of the matches of the much-anticipated IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)