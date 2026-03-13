Breaking Barriers: Sabhikhi Cup 2026 Welcomes Female Cadets

The prestigious Sabhikhi Cup 2026 will be hosted by the National Defence Academy (NDA) from March 17 to 21, marking a historic moment with the inaugural inclusion of female cadets. This event emphasizes the military's dedication to gender equality and the promotion of essential leadership qualities through sports.

A total of 429 cadets, from India's premier military training institutions, will participate in competitive sports like cross-country, basketball, football, and more. While enhancing their physical skills, these activities also foster discipline, teamwork, and quick decision-making under pressure — attributes crucial for military leadership.

The Sabhikhi Cup stands as a key event in the armed forces' training calendar, promoting sportsmanship and inter-service cooperation among future leaders. NDA's role in hosting this annual event underscores its commitment to excellence in sports and joint military endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)