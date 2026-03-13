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Breaking Barriers: Sabhikhi Cup 2026 Welcomes Female Cadets

The National Defence Academy will host the Sabhikhi Cup 2026, featuring 429 cadets, including female participants for the first time. This significant sports event highlights gender inclusivity and military values such as discipline, resilience, and teamwork. Various sports like football, basketball, and hockey will be played, enhancing inter-service camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:10 IST
Breaking Barriers: Sabhikhi Cup 2026 Welcomes Female Cadets
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Sabhikhi Cup 2026 will be hosted by the National Defence Academy (NDA) from March 17 to 21, marking a historic moment with the inaugural inclusion of female cadets. This event emphasizes the military's dedication to gender equality and the promotion of essential leadership qualities through sports.

A total of 429 cadets, from India's premier military training institutions, will participate in competitive sports like cross-country, basketball, football, and more. While enhancing their physical skills, these activities also foster discipline, teamwork, and quick decision-making under pressure — attributes crucial for military leadership.

The Sabhikhi Cup stands as a key event in the armed forces' training calendar, promoting sportsmanship and inter-service cooperation among future leaders. NDA's role in hosting this annual event underscores its commitment to excellence in sports and joint military endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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