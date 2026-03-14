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Kolkata Knight Riders' Missteps: Letting Key Players Slip Away

Anil Kumble criticizes Kolkata Knight Riders for releasing key players Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt after their 2024 IPL title win. Iyer led Punjab Kings to a recent final, while Salt helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their maiden title. Kumble emphasizes the need for consistent player retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:10 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Missteps: Letting Key Players Slip Away
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The Kolkata Knight Riders are facing criticism from cricketing legend Anil Kumble for their questionable decision-making post-2024 IPL triumph. The franchise allowed significant players like Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt to leave, which Kumble believes has weakened their position as title contenders.

Iyer's exit to Punjab Kings proved fruitful as he managed to guide them to the IPL final, while Salt's shift to Royal Challengers Bengaluru contributed to their first-ever title win. Kumble's JioHotstar release underscores the importance of retaining crucial team members for sustained success.

Despite having experienced Ajinkya Rahane as captain, KKR lacks the advantage of a title-winning leader. Kumble suggests KKR needs to learn from these mistakes to become consistent favorites again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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