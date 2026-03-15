Sayali Satghare Shines on International Cricket Stage

Sayali Satghare has emerged as a rising star in international cricket, attributing her success to over a decade of relentless effort. Recently, she made her Test debut for India, marking a significant milestone in her career. Her sharp rise follows an instrumental role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning campaign earlier this year.

Speaking to PTI, Sayali stressed the importance of perseverance and capitalizing on opportunities when they arise. Her contribution of nine wickets for RCB proved crucial in their title run, underscoring the team spirit and solidarity within the franchise, which she praised for its supportive culture.

Sayali recently demonstrated her prowess in a Test against Australia, collecting four wickets. Looking ahead, she notes the competitive nature of Mumbai's cricket scene, especially with the launch of the inaugural women's T20 Mumbai League, which she believes will uncover hidden talent and provide a valuable stage for emerging cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)