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Historic AIU Armwrestling Championship Launched in India

The All India University Armwrestling Championship was inaugurated at Maharana Pratap University, marking Armwrestling's introduction into the Association of Indian Universities. This development aims to nurture grassroots talent across 52 participating universities, promising a robust pathway for young athletes to pursue Armwrestling at a competitive level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:00 IST
Historic AIU Armwrestling Championship Launched in India
AIU Armwrestling Championship launched in Aligarh (Photo: PAFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic stride for grassroots sports development, the All India University (AIU) Armwrestling Championship was launched at Aligarh's Maharana Pratap University by the People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) under the Association of Indian Universities' banner. This marks Armwrestling's official entry into the AIU, setting the stage for university-level competition across the nation.

The illustrious launch event was graced by Prof Naima Khatoon, Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, as the Chief Guest, along with notable figures like Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, and Preeti Jhangiani, President of PAFI and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation. Other distinguished guests included Vijaya Singh, Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh, and Prof. Narendra Bahadur Singh, Vice Chancellor of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

With participation from 52 universities, the championship signifies the burgeoning interest in Armwrestling among young athletes. Co-Founder Parvinn Dabass expressed that this inclusion is a monumental advancement for the sport, as universities provide a breeding ground for future talent. Preeti Jhangiani emphasized the importance of grassroots initiatives in identifying and developing talent that can shape the future of Indian Armwrestling. The event also featured a Pro Panja League Mega Match, where Vishal Choudhary triumphed over Abhishek Raghuvanshi with a 3-1 victory, alongside the first girl's left-hand championship honour going to Teja P from Calicut University.

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