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Sanju Samson's Heroic Journey: From Academy Days to World Cup Glory

Sanju Samson, the star of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and Player of the Tournament, shares his deep connection with coach Gautam Gambhir while reflecting on his cricket journey. After setting a tournament record, Samson received praise from legendary Sachin Tendulkar, cementing his role in India's historic World Cup win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:00 IST
Sanju Samson's Heroic Journey: From Academy Days to World Cup Glory
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, celebrated as the Player of the Tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, recently delved into his longstanding bond with India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Samson reminisced about meeting Gambhir during his initial stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, highlighting the close connection they share since their days in a Delhi-based academy.

Samson's exceptional performance in the tournament is noteworthy, amassing 321 runs across five innings, with an impressive average and strike rate surpassing previous records held by Virat Kohli. A standout moment for the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was receiving an emotional congratulatory message from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, further solidifying his prominent role in the team.

The Indian team made history by securing their third T20 World Cup title, achieving this milestone alongside the feat of being the first team to successfully defend their title on home turf. Samson's journey throughout the tournament was marked by his ability to deliver decisive performances amidst challenges, proving instrumental in India's victory. He emphasized his commitment to cricket as a team sport and the dreams he carries, inspiring many across various fields.

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