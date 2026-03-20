Indian Athlete Sneha Kolleri Faces Three-Year Ban for Doping
Indian quarter-miler Sneha Kolleri received a three-year ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for banned substance Stanozolol. Despite claiming a contaminated supplement caused the result, investigations disproved her claim. Initially suspended provisionally, her early admission of guilt led to a reduced ban from four years.
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- India
Indian quarter-miler Sneha Kolleri has been handed a three-year suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for the banned substance Stanozolol. The athlete had faced allegations after a previously negative sample tested positive upon reexamination.
Sneha had contested the charges, asserting that the adverse result was due to a contaminated supplement. She specifically referenced 'Muscletech Nitrotech 100 per cent Whey Gold Protein' as the source of contamination but was unable to provide conclusive evidence. An independent expert confirmed the absence of Stanozolol in the purported product.
The AIU ultimately dismissed Sneha's defense, maintaining that she had committed Anti-Doping Rule Violations. Her eventual admission of guilt led to her ban being reduced from four years to three.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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