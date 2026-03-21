Bunny Shaw's Historic Hat-Trick Boosts Manchester City's Title Hopes

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw made history on Saturday by scoring the fastest hat-trick in the Women's Super League, propelling Manchester City to a commanding 5-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Shaw's hat-trick was achieved in just 12 minutes and 37 seconds, reinforcing her position as the league's leading scorer with 18 goals this season. The match kept Manchester City comfortably at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United moved into second place with a dramatic victory over Everton, while Arsenal overwhelmed West Ham with a 5-0 win. Chelsea dropped points in a 1-1 draw against London City.

(With inputs from agencies.)