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Bunny Shaw's Historic Hat-Trick Boosts Manchester City's Title Hopes

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw scored the fastest hat-trick in Women's Super League history, leading Manchester City to a 5-2 win over Tottenham. City tops the league standings. Shaw's feat adds to her record as she leads the season's scoring charts with 18 goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:55 IST
Bunny Shaw's Historic Hat-Trick Boosts Manchester City's Title Hopes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw made history on Saturday by scoring the fastest hat-trick in the Women's Super League, propelling Manchester City to a commanding 5-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Shaw's hat-trick was achieved in just 12 minutes and 37 seconds, reinforcing her position as the league's leading scorer with 18 goals this season. The match kept Manchester City comfortably at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United moved into second place with a dramatic victory over Everton, while Arsenal overwhelmed West Ham with a 5-0 win. Chelsea dropped points in a 1-1 draw against London City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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