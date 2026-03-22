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Tensions Escalate in Punjab as Opposition Demands Arrest in High-Profile Case

The arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar is demanded by Punjab's opposition leaders, amid allegations of his involvement in abetting a suicide. Protests escalated, resulting in the detention of opposition members. Justice for the deceased, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, remains central to the protesters' demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:35 IST
Tensions Escalate in Punjab as Opposition Demands Arrest in High-Profile Case
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On Sunday, opposition parties in Punjab intensified their protests, demanding the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. This follows accusations of Bhullar's involvement in the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Detained leaders including those from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, and BJP decried Bhullar, alleging harassment of Randhawa, which led to his tragic death. The protesters were dispersing after police deployed water cannons, showing rare unity among Punjab's opposition.

Randhawa's family insists on Bhullar's arrest before permitting a post-mortem, alleging systemic pressure from Bhullar. Meanwhile, Punjab's BJP, Congress, and SAD leaders vow to continue protests until justice is served, seeking a CBI probe into Randhawa's death circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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