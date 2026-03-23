Musk's 'Terafab': Pioneering AI Chip Factories to Propel Space and Robotics

Elon Musk has unveiled plans for 'Terafab,' two advanced chip factories situated in Austin, Texas, intended to revolutionize sectors such as automotive technology and space exploration. One chip factory will focus on Tesla vehicles and humanoid robots, while the other will cater to artificial intelligence data centers in space.

Earlier, Musk revealed plans for an AI chip complex but now confirms that SpaceX will collaborate on the project. This news surfaces as SpaceX prepares for a public valuation potentially achieving $1.75 trillion, following a recent merger with Musk's AI firm, xAI.

Musk expressed gratitude to current chip suppliers Samsung, TSMC, and Micron, yet highlighted that future demand would surpass global chip production. The 'Terafab' initiative is expected to generate one terawatt of computing capacity annually, asserting a significant leap in technological advancement.