Sebastian Korda Upsets World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz at Miami Open

In a surprising outcome at the Miami Open, Sebastian Korda emerged triumphant against world number one Carlos Alcaraz. The American Korda stunned the tennis world by defeating the Spaniard 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, in what is hailed as the biggest victory of his career.

Korda demonstrated remarkable resilience, bouncing back after missing an opportunity to serve out the match in the second set. Despite this setback, he maintained his composure, eventually securing the match with a powerful unreturnable serve.

With this win, Korda progresses to face either Karen Khachanov or Martin Landaluce in the round of 16, while Alcaraz prepares for the upcoming clay court season after his unexpected early tournament exit.