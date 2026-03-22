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Bengal Leads Charge in U-15 Table Tennis National Championships

The 87th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championships kick off with 32 U-15 boys teams. West Bengal is favored, led by key players. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra pose strong challenges, while Gujarat holds home advantage. The event will host multiple categories, concluding with final phases in four days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhidham | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:47 IST
Bengal Leads Charge in U-15 Table Tennis National Championships
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The 87th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championships are underway, featuring fierce competition among 32 teams in the boys U-15 category. West Bengal arrives with high expectations to clinch the top spot, boasting a talented squad led by players such as Aditya Das and Rishaab Chattopadhyay.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra trail closely with formidable teams ready to challenge Bengal's lead. Tamil Nadu's talented line-up includes J N Sanjey Arwindh and K Akshay Bhushan, whereas Maharashtra relies on Prateek Tulsani and Nilay Pattekar to bolster their championship bid.

Gujarat, as the host, presents significant potential with players like Vivaan Dave and Dev Bhatt. In addition to team events, parallel matches in various youth categories promise exciting contests. Organisers plan to wrap up the U-15 boys' competition within four days, subsequent to which attention will shift to the girls' events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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