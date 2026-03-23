Growing Economic Concerns Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

The U.S. public is increasingly anxious about the economic impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to a CBS News report. A recent survey shows that Americans expect fuel costs to continue rising, reflecting the war's perceived immediate effect on the economy. Despite government calls for patience, confidence remains limited, with many fearing a recession.

The CBS poll reveals intensified economic anxiety as Americans note escalating prices for essential goods. Public resistance to higher gas prices points to concerns over the war's domestic costs. Sentiment regarding the conflict is largely negative, and a lack of clarity from the Trump administration heightens skepticism about the war's purpose and potential benefits.

Though the goal to swiftly end the conflict is widely supported, Americans also highlight the importance of freeing Iranians and curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions. Opinions are split on the necessity of U.S. ground troops, and only a minority believes the conflict enhances U.S. safety. President Trump's core supporters remain confident in his leadership, but overall approval is limited, with particular criticism aimed at his handling of economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)