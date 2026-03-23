Tensions Escalate: Security Forces Intervene as Mob Targets Kuki-Zo Council Chairman

In a tense standoff, security forces were deployed outside the residence of Kuki-Zo Council Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet on Monday after a group of youths attempted to storm his home. The timely intervention of the security personnel helped disperse the crowd, averting a potential crisis.

The incident followed a significant meeting on Sunday between Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati, marking the first formal engagement since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in 2023. This dialogue, held in Assam, lasted approximately one hour and 45 minutes and focused on pressing issues faced by the Kuki-Zo community.

The Manipur government described the meeting as a crucial step towards reconciliation after nearly three years of conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The Kuki-Zo Council voiced concerns over the ongoing tensions, particularly with the Tangkhul community, and emphasized the need for justice for conflict victims. Additionally, the council urged the continuation of the buffer zone until a political resolution is reached and called for progress in the Suspension of Operations talks to stabilize the region.

Chief Minister Singh acknowledged these concerns and outlined steps taken to restore order, while commending the council's willingness to engage in dialogue. The government noted that this meeting was part of broader efforts to address ongoing unrest in the state. Although no formal decisions emerged from the meeting, it represented a significant move towards conflict resolution.

Ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, triggered by protests over demands for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. The resulting clashes led to significant human and material losses, prompting the deployment of security forces and the imposition of restrictions in several districts.