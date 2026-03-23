Virat Kohli's Reflections on RCB's IPL Triumph: A Journey of Emotions

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli has shared his reflections on the team's first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) victory, achieved last season. Kohli expressed a profound 'sense of calm confidence' before their final match, emphasizing that awaiting the match's conclusion was the 'toughest part' of the night for him. Securing this victory marked a momentous point in his illustrious career, completing his white-ball trophy cabinet during his 18th season with the franchise.

In a video released by RCB, Kohli remarked, 'I have been here since day one, and so has Mane Kaka. We're probably the oldest members of the RCB group. When we reached the finals against Punjab Kings, despite feeling confident, I knew it was not going to be easy.' The final, according to Kohli, was a testament to the strength of both competing teams, highlighting the high-level performance necessary to overcome formidable opponents.

Kohli reflected on past disappointments, such as narrow losses to Deccan Chargers in 2009 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, as catalysts for RCB's determination. He described the victory as surreal, watching 18 years of highs and lows culminating in those closing moments, especially the last over, where confidence was tempered by the hope of avoiding a no-ball. Kohli's remarkable performance last season saw him score 657 runs across 15 innings, leading his team's run charts and finishing as the third-highest scorer overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)