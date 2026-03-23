NZC Paves Way for NZ20, Eyeing a Revolutionary Shift in Domestic T20

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced a strategic move towards adopting the NZ20 franchise league as the primary domestic T20 competition, signaling a shift from the long-standing Super Smash tournament. According to a statement released on Sunday night, the NZC Board views the NZ20 as the preferred choice, pending the satisfactory resolution of commercial and governance issues.

The board's chair, Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, emphasized the significance of this decision following extensive debate and broad consultation within the cricket community. The decision reflects NZC's intention to rejuvenate its T20 offerings by moving away from the traditional format and embracing a structure that allows for regional representation and greater visibility consistent with NZC's commitment to women's cricket.

While negotiations and refinements to the NZ20 proposal continue, including discussions about women's league integration and team ownership, the board remains optimistic. With New Zealand's national teams performing well internationally, Puketapu-Lyndon noted that this transition comes at an exciting time for cricket, reinforcing the board's goal to secure a beneficial outcome for the sport's future in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)