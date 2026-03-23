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India Hosts Maiden National Indoor Athletics Championship

India is set to host its first national indoor athletics championship, marking a significant step toward preparing for the 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships. The state-of-the-art facility in Bhubaneswar will host the event, featuring top athletes participating in various track and field events over two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:01 IST
India Hosts Maiden National Indoor Athletics Championship
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India is embarking on a groundbreaking journey by hosting its first-ever national indoor athletics championship, beginning this Tuesday. This event marks a significant stride toward preparing for the World Indoor Athletics Championships, slated for March 3-5, 2028, in the same state-of-the-art facility.

The facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar, which was inaugurated in 2024, will be the center of attraction for the two-day championship. With around 300 athletes competing, the championship will serve as an important milestone for indoor athletics in the country.

While some notable Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra are absent due to event constraints, the championship will feature various other events such as the 60m sprint and long jump. The effort is a collaborative one, with the Athletics Federation of India and the Odisha government aiming to also secure the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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