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Middle East Conflict Shifts Asian Champions League Drama to Jeddah

The Asian Champions League matches, postponed due to the Middle East conflict, are rescheduled for Jeddah as one-legged ties in April. Originally planned for various locations, the games involving top teams will now coincide with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals, to be held centrally in Jeddah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:03 IST
Middle East Conflict Shifts Asian Champions League Drama to Jeddah
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In light of escalating tensions in the Middle East, four crucial Asian Champions League matches have been relocated to Jeddah. The Asian Football Confederation announced the decision, noting these ties will switch to single-leg formats set for next month.

The rescheduled matches involve significant teams like Al-Ahli and Al-Duhail, initially set to play in nations such as Qatar and the UAE. The changes ensue amidst a backdrop of regional conflict after notable strikes reported in recent weeks.

The adjustments are part of a wider fixture realignment, with Jeddah also hosting the competition's latter stages, including quarter-finals and finals from mid-April. Meanwhile, clubs from Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia are poised for their next challenges in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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