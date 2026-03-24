Middle East Conflict Shifts Asian Champions League Drama to Jeddah

In light of escalating tensions in the Middle East, four crucial Asian Champions League matches have been relocated to Jeddah. The Asian Football Confederation announced the decision, noting these ties will switch to single-leg formats set for next month.

The rescheduled matches involve significant teams like Al-Ahli and Al-Duhail, initially set to play in nations such as Qatar and the UAE. The changes ensue amidst a backdrop of regional conflict after notable strikes reported in recent weeks.

The adjustments are part of a wider fixture realignment, with Jeddah also hosting the competition's latter stages, including quarter-finals and finals from mid-April. Meanwhile, clubs from Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia are poised for their next challenges in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)