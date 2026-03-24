Deadly Attack Strikes Kurdish Peshmerga Base
A rocket attack on a Kurdish Peshmerga base north of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, resulted in the deaths of at least six fighters and injured 22 others. The identity of the attackers remains unknown, according to security and Peshmerga sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:35 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
A deadly rocket attack targeted a Kurdish Peshmerga base north of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, resulting in the deaths of at least six fighters and 22 injured, as reported by security and Peshmerga sources on Tuesday.
The shocking assault has raised tensions in the region, with questions surrounding the perpetrators still unanswered.
Security officials are conducting thorough investigations to uncover who is responsible for this violent act, which has shaken the Kurdish forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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