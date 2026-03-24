Deadly Attack Strikes Kurdish Peshmerga Base

A deadly rocket attack targeted a Kurdish Peshmerga base north of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, resulting in the deaths of at least six fighters and 22 injured, as reported by security and Peshmerga sources on Tuesday.

The shocking assault has raised tensions in the region, with questions surrounding the perpetrators still unanswered.

Security officials are conducting thorough investigations to uncover who is responsible for this violent act, which has shaken the Kurdish forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)