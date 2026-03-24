Left Menu

Deadly Attack Strikes Kurdish Peshmerga Base

A rocket attack on a Kurdish Peshmerga base north of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, resulted in the deaths of at least six fighters and injured 22 others. The identity of the attackers remains unknown, according to security and Peshmerga sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:35 IST
Deadly Attack Strikes Kurdish Peshmerga Base
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A deadly rocket attack targeted a Kurdish Peshmerga base north of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, resulting in the deaths of at least six fighters and 22 injured, as reported by security and Peshmerga sources on Tuesday.

The shocking assault has raised tensions in the region, with questions surrounding the perpetrators still unanswered.

Security officials are conducting thorough investigations to uncover who is responsible for this violent act, which has shaken the Kurdish forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026