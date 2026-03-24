Canon India: A Decade of Dominance in Laser Copier MFPs
Canon India retains its No.1 position in the Colour, Mono, and Overall Laser Copier Based MFP segment, maintaining leadership for a decade with a 31.9% market share in 2025 according to IDC. The company credits its success to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and strategic investments in advanced technology.
- Country:
- United States
Canon India has solidified its leadership in the laser copier MFP segment for a tenth consecutive year, according to IDC's latest report. With a market share of 31.9% in 2025, the company remains committed to customer-focused innovations.
President & CEO Toshiaki Nomura expressed pride in reaching this milestone, acknowledging Canon India's sustained investment in technology and customer-first approach. He emphasized the company's mission to drive office automation amid evolving business demands for smart, connected solutions.
Canon continues to expand its MFD portfolio, launching the intelligent imageFORCE series to bolster reliability and efficiency in digital workplaces, underscoring its dedication to meeting future-ready workspace demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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