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Ryan Williams: From Down Under to Indian Pitch

Ryan Williams, an Australian-born forward, is set to debut for India after being named in the squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Hong Kong. Williams, who relinquished his Australian passport, is the second foreign-born Indian-origin footballer to represent India at the senior level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:16 IST
Ryan Williams: From Down Under to Indian Pitch
Ryan Williams
  • Country:
  • India

Australian-born footballer Ryan Williams is poised to make his debut for India in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Hong Kong on March 31 in Kochi. The inclusion follows FIFA's approval of his association change, allowing the 31-year-old winger to represent India at the senior international level.

Williams, formerly an Australian youth international, brings his versatile attacking prowess to the Indian squad, having already participated in a preparatory camp for a previous qualifier. His addition bolsters a team mixing youth and experience, aiming for a strong finish after being ruled out of Asian Cup qualification.

Born to an Anglo-Indian mother in Mumbai, Williams joins Arata Izumi as the second foreign-born player of Indian origin to don the Indian jersey. His decision to forgo his Australian nationality last year for Indian citizenship underscores his commitment to playing at the highest level for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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