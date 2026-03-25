Rinku Singh: From Six-Hitting Sensation to Vice-Captaincy
Rinku Singh, praised by CM Yogi Adityanath for his cricketing prowess, has been appointed as a Regional Sports Officer in Uttar Pradesh. His journey from hitting five consecutive sixes in IPL 2023 to becoming the vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders is marked by remarkable achievements and personal challenges.
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In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's contributions to the sport by appointing him as a Regional Sports Officer. Rinku skyrocketed to fame after he hit five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal during IPL 2023, leading Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling victory in a daunting chase of over 200 runs.
Now an Asian Games and Asia Cup gold medalist, and part of the T20 World Cup-winning Team India, Rinku has proven to be a match-winner for the Men in Blue, known for his explosive performance as a late-order six-hitting finisher. CM Yogi emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is pioneering in prioritizing athletes in government roles, having already provided over 500 such appointments to athletes across various police positions.
Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has been announced as the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2026, succeeding Venkatesh Iyer. Despite recent challenges, including a personal loss during the T20 World Cup campaign, Rinku's appointment signals a new leadership chapter. His past performances, despite a dip in recent form, continue to inspire, highlighting a journey full of achievements and personal resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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