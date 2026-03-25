Indian Archers Aim High: Double Bronze and Finals Triumph

On Wednesday, Indian archers marked an impressive performance at the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 by winning two bronze medals and making it to the finals of the men's recurve and women's compound team events.

The women's compound team upgraded their previous bronze medal performance with a win against the local favorites Kanyavee Maneesombatkul, Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu, and Chaniddapa Thanaratpitinan, thereby advancing to face Kazakhstan in the finals.

While the men's compound team, comprising Rajat Chauhan, Rishabh Yadav, and Uday Kamboj, faced disappointment despite an initial lead, they reclaimed success with a bronze medal win against Bhutan. In recurve, the Indian men's team outperformed Malaysia to compete against Kazakhstan in the finals, while the women's team secured a bronze by dominating Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)