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Indian Archers Aim High: Double Bronze and Finals Triumph

Indian archers celebrated a victorious second day at the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament, winning two bronze medals and securing spots in both the men's recurve and women's compound finals. Despite setbacks in the men's compound category, the teams clinched crucial victories, indicating strong performances in all categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:44 IST
Indian Archers Aim High: Double Bronze and Finals Triumph
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On Wednesday, Indian archers marked an impressive performance at the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 by winning two bronze medals and making it to the finals of the men's recurve and women's compound team events.

The women's compound team upgraded their previous bronze medal performance with a win against the local favorites Kanyavee Maneesombatkul, Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu, and Chaniddapa Thanaratpitinan, thereby advancing to face Kazakhstan in the finals.

While the men's compound team, comprising Rajat Chauhan, Rishabh Yadav, and Uday Kamboj, faced disappointment despite an initial lead, they reclaimed success with a bronze medal win against Bhutan. In recurve, the Indian men's team outperformed Malaysia to compete against Kazakhstan in the finals, while the women's team secured a bronze by dominating Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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