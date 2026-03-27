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Illegal Fuel Racket Busted in Surat

Two men were detained in Surat, Gujarat, for allegedly operating an unauthorized fuel outlet, selling substandard diesel. Authorities confiscated 800 liters of low-quality diesel and two tanker vehicles. The police are continuing efforts to apprehend additional suspects linked to the illicit operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:43 IST
Illegal Fuel Racket Busted in Surat
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, two individuals were apprehended in Surat, Gujarat, on allegations of operating an illegal fuel station and vending low-quality diesel at reduced prices.

The Amroli police, led by Inspector JB Vanar, confiscated 800 liters of substandard diesel, valued at Rs 61,600, and other assets including two tanker vehicles and mobile phones. The total seizure amounted to Rs 22,69,600.

The illegal operation was reportedly run beside a tea stall near the Anjani Industries Canal. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are underway to capture additional suspects involved in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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